Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 1:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #15: Sharks 3, Canucks 2.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 3–2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Forward Elias Pettersson
Coming off a strong game on Tuesday night that saw him log two assists, Elias Pettersson had himself yet another solid effort against the Sharks. He finished the game with an assist, three shots, and one block. The forward also registered his team’s lead in scoring chances-for with 18 on the night, also allowing only four against (tied for the third lowest on Vancouver).
Pettersson’s most noticeable play on Thursday was undoubtedly his assist on Drew O’Connor’s game-opening goal. The forward made a strong effort to keep the puck within the blueline by tipping the puck between his own skates while facing pressure from two Sharks and then lobbing it at the Sharks’ net. O’Connor was able to pounce on the rebound by driving hard to the net.
Liam Öhgren
After finding the back of the net against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Liam Öhgren scored once again on Thursday against the Sharks. This was the first time in his NHL career that the forward has scored in back-to-back games, with Öhgren now vaulting up to a tie for second on his team in scoring after three games without a goal.
Öhgren also managed to get some first-unit power-play time, though this took place due to Brock Boeser missing some playing time after blocking a shot. He played a total of 13:21 minutes and logged three shots on goal.
Tom Willander
While he didn’t end up on the scoresheet, Tom Willander put together a strong effort against the Sharks. In his 19:55 minutes on the ice, the defenceman registered three shots on goal, two blocks, and one hit. He also ended up skating a shift that saw him on the ice for over three minutes during the second period.
Willander also managed to put up a fair number of scoring chances of his own, helping advance play into the O-zone by carrying it in or even testing out shots from the blueline. His five high-danger scoring chances-for were tied for the second-most on the Canucks.
Oct 29, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa (77) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (5) fight for the puck during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
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