Vancouver Canucks
554 Members•5,300 Posts
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 1:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #17: Ducks 5, Canucks 4.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 5–4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
Jake DeBrusk
November has historically been a good month for Jake DeBrusk; his performance last night against Anaheim may indicate that he’s bound for a heater. The forward scored two goals in Vancouver’s Tuesday-night loss but was easily one of the team’s stronger offensive players in the effort.
Even before winding up on the scoresheet, DeBrusk made his presence known in the O-zone. He got to the net on many occasions and attempted to generate chances for his team. The winger’s effort resulted in him recording the second-most scoring chances-for on Vancouver with 15. DeBrusk also had three shots, one block, and one hit.
Liam Öhgren
Liam Öhgren got things going against the Ducks with his first-career power-play goal to open the scoring for Vancouver. This marked his third goal in the past four games, now tying him with Brock Boeser for the second-most goals on the Canucks with five. Tuesday marked the fourth game this season that he has played over 16 minutes in, as he skated in 16:05.
Öhgren nearly had a second goal on the night as well with an impressive effort to win control over a puck against Jackson LaCombe on a break, putting the puck into Anaheim’s net but ultimately not scoring due to a hooking penalty called on him.
Jacob Quillan
Jacob Quillan continues to surprise people after joining Vancouver as part of the Aatu Räty trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. While he put forth strong offensive efforts in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks (5G, 2A in 7GP), in his second game with Vancouver, it was his toughness that went on full-display.
Of the five fights the Canucks registered on Tuesday night, Quillan was part of two of them. He became the first Canuck to record two fighting majors in one game since Tom Sestito back in January of 2014. Offensively, however, Quillan’s line featuring himself, Drew O’Connor, and Linus Karlsson also found some offensive success — particularly during the second period.
Nov 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Jeff Malott (39) checks Vancouver Canucks forward Liam Ohgren (92) behind the net in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy