Canucks Can’t Stop Anaheim’s Punches And Power-Play Goals, Lose 5–4 To The Ducks

Anaheim’s special teams looked as though they would give the Canucks a hard time coming into tonight’s matchup, having scored nine power-play goals in their past four games prior to today. As expected, the Ducks cashed in on the power play three different times tonight. Two of these power-play goals came during the first period — once after Jacob Quillan took a tripping penalty, and once more after Öhgren was called for a hook. The Ducks weren’t the only ones to find the back of the net on a first-period man-advantage, however, as Vancouver’s second-unit tied the game up at one goal apiece two minutes after Anaheim’s first tally.