Canucks Fall 6-2 To The Jets, Losing Streak Hits Four Games

Vancouver Canucks
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Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 3:06 AMPublished Nov 6, 2026 3:06 AM
Updated Nov 6, 2026 3:26 AM
The Vancouver Canucks fell 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks' losing streak stretched to four games as they fell 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Liam Öhgren and Brock Boeser found the back of the net while Leevi Meriläinen stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced. With the loss, Vancouver drops to 3-14-1 on the season and has won just one of their last 14 games.
Thursday was another frustrating night for the Canucks. Vancouver struggled again in the first period, falling behind 3-1 after 20 minutes. The Jets kept their foot on the gas all night, which led to the Canucks eventually losing by four goals.
Vancouver's defensive zone play was concerning on Thursday night. From missed assignments to not playing physical, Winnipeg controlled the game in the offensive zone with ease. Ultimately, the Canucks effort level can be questioned after this loss based on some of the mistakes that were made.
"Again, it came down to a lack of execution in certain areas," said Manny Malhotra post-game. "Ultimately though, it was a lack of effort and compete in certain departments. We knew coming in that they play a simple and direct style and it suits them well. We had to be prepared and ready to compete at that level and we were on the short end of a lot of puck battles and races tonight."
As for the penalty kill, Vancouver once again allowed a power play goal against. With the goal, the Canucks have now given up a power play goal against in 14 of the 18 games so far this season. The penalty kill continues to be an unsolvable mystery as Vancouver is on pace to record one of the worst penalty kill percentages in NHL history.
Finally, Meriläinen once again struggled in net. The 24-year-old has now allowed at least five goals in three of his past six games and has not registered a save percentage over .900 since October 15. While the Canucks defensive structure is to blame for part of his inflated goals-against totals, Meriläinen does not look 100% comfortable in the net, as he has struggled with his rebound control and positioning.
The biggest takeaway from Thursday night has to be Vancouver's effort level. The Canucks have been better as a unit lately, but put forth a lacklustre performance against the Jets. Even in a year where wins and losses do not necessarily matter, Vancouver's performance on Thursday can be categorized as disappointing.
Stats and Facts:
- 13 of Liam Öhgren's 17 career goals have come on the road
- Jacob Quillan records his first point with the Canucks
- Marco Rossi ties his career high with seven shots on net
- Elias Pettersson wins 16 of his 23 faceoffs
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
3:49- WPG: Alex Iafallo (4) from Haydn Fleury and Dawson Mercer (PPG)
4:03- WPG: Cole Koepke (2) from Morgan Barron
6:51- VAN: Liam Öhgren (6) from Marco Rossi and Jonathan Lekkerimäki
14:04- WPG: Dawson Mercer (1) from Cole Perfetti and Dylan DeMelo
2nd Period:
6:52- WPG: Neal Pionk (4) from Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi
11:36- WPG: Mark Scheifele (3) from Kyle Connor and Viggo Björck
3rd Period:
11:32- WPG: Mario Ferraro (2) from Mark Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo
15:09- VAN: Brock Boeser (6) from Jacob Quillan
Up Next:
Nov 5, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen (31) stops Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
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