History Indicates That Canucks Forward Jake DeBrusk Could Be Due For A Hot-Streak

Tuesday’s effort is a positive indicator that DeBrusk may be en route to yet another hot-streak in early November — though this has more to do with Vancouver’s situations rather than his November stats. The Canucks’ top-line of DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser performed excellently offensively against the Ducks, providing their team with 13 scoring chances-for in a team-high 13:43 5-on-5 minutes played together. Individually, Pettersson (16), Boeser (15), and DeBrusk (15) rounded out Vancouver’s top-three in scoring chances-for throughout the game. The trio was dangerous when on the ice, specifically towards the end of the game.