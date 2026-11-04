History Indicates That Canucks Forward Jake DeBrusk Could Be Due For A Hot-Streak

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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2026 11:30 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 11:30 PM
Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Jake DeBrusk entered this year’s month of November with a total of 36 goals scored in November throughout his career, averaging a 0.37 goals-for pace.
The Vancouver Canucks have played in their first game in November for the 2026–27 season and already, Jake DeBrusk is showing why he often finds success during this particular month. The winger scored two goals in Vancouver’s narrow 5–4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, bringing his season total in goals up to five.
DeBrusk is one of the Canucks’ streakier players when it comes to generating offence, but by no means has he had issues so far this season. He’s currently up to 10 points through his first 15 games this year — double the total he had at last year’s 15-game mark. Once November comes around, however, DeBrusk has been known to turn the jets on offensively.
In 2025–26, DeBrusk scored six goals and two assists in 14 games throughout the month of November, coming second only to Drew O’Connor (7) in goals scored during that month. Most notably, however, all six of DeBrusk’s goals came during the first nine games of the month.
The year prior also saw DeBrusk find success in November, as his seven goals scored in 13 games during November of 2024 led the Canucks in that department. He started the month off with a three-game goal-streak.
Prior to Tuesday night’s game, DeBrusk entered this year’s month of November with a total of 36 goals scored in November throughout his career, averaging a 0.37 goals-for pace. Adding his 26 career-assists in Novembers puts him at 62 points in a total of 97 games played during the month.
Tuesday’s effort is a positive indicator that DeBrusk may be en route to yet another hot-streak in early November — though this has more to do with Vancouver’s situations rather than his November stats. The Canucks’ top-line of DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser performed excellently offensively against the Ducks, providing their team with 13 scoring chances-for in a team-high 13:43 5-on-5 minutes played together. Individually, Pettersson (16), Boeser (15), and DeBrusk (15) rounded out Vancouver’s top-three in scoring chances-for throughout the game. The trio was dangerous when on the ice, specifically towards the end of the game.
DeBrusk’s November is already off to a good start with his two goals scored against the Ducks on Tuesday night. His and Vancouver’s next opportunity to build on that will come on Thursday, when the Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets.
Nov 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk (74) skates toward the bench after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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