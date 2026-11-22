Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #25: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (SO)
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 4-3 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild.
Marco Rossi
Saturday was arguably one of Marco Rossi's best games since being traded to Vancouver from the Wild. The 25-year-old made his former team pay as he scored twice in the victory. Rossi also won 12 of his 17 faceoffs while logging 19:30 of ice time.
The 2026-27 campaign has not been kind to Rossi, but hopefully a performance like the one against Minnesota is a sign of better things ahead. He took full advantage of his opportunities on Saturday, which included taking Elias Pettersson, who missed the game with an injury, spot on the power play and on the late six-on-five. If the Canucks are going to be successful in the future, they need Rossi to find his form and become a 50+ point player again.
Zeev Buium
Another player who got some revenge on Saturday against his former team was Zeev Buium. The 20-year-old defenceman was dynamic all night, which included finding the back of the net for the first time this season. Buium had the full confidence of the coaching staff in this game as he logged 27:41 of ice time, including 2:35 in overtime.
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After a slow start to the campaign, Buium appears to have found his game. He is creating chances in the offensive zone and has the confidence to lead the rush consistently. It was clear Buium was fired up for this game, as he led all players with five shots on goal.
Brock Boeser
Saturday was a historic night for Brock Boeser. With his three assists, the 29-year-old set a new career high as he pushed his point streak to 10 games. Boeser also logged the most minutes of any Canucks forward with 24:09 and won three of his five faceoffs.
Boeser has been one of the NHL's most productive players this month. Since the start of November, he ranks tied for 10th in the league in points with 14 and tied for seventh in assists with 11. With 27 points in 25 games, Boeser is showing what it means to lead both on and off the ice.
Nov 21, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium (8) shoots around Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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