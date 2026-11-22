The 2026-27 campaign has not been kind to Rossi, but hopefully a performance like the one against Minnesota is a sign of better things ahead. He took full advantage of his opportunities on Saturday, which included taking Elias Pettersson, who missed the game with an injury, spot on the power play and on the late six-on-five. If the Canucks are going to be successful in the future, they need Rossi to find his form and become a 50+ point player again.