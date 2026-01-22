Canucks Activate Teddy Blueger Off IR, Assign Bains To Abbotsford

After spending the last few practices taking regular line rushes in a non-contact jersey, Vancouver Canucks centre Teddy Blueger will make his return to the lineup tonight against the Washington Capitals. Blueger was officially activated off injured reserve today and is projected to skate alongside Liam Öhgren and Conor Garland. In a corresponding move, Vancouver has re-assigned Arshdeep Bains to the Abbotsford Canucks.
Tonight will be Blueger’s third game of the 2025–26 season, as he missed the beginning of the year due to injury. The Canucks centre made his season debut on October 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks and was injured the game after against the Washington Capitals. Since then, he has remained out of the lineup due to injury.
Blueger’s return will be massive for the Canucks, as Vancouver has struggled greatly in finding depth down the middle of their line. Not only did they trade for Lukas Reichel in an attempt to create more centre depth, they also signed David Kämpf and acquired Marco Rossi. With Blueger now back in the lineup, Aatu Räty will be taken out of the line rotations.
While he did begin the season with the Canucks, this will not be Bains’ first stint in the AHL this season. The forward was placed on waivers on December 16 and ultimately re-assigned to Abbotsford, where he spent five games and put up three goals and three assists before being re-called again. Abbotsford won three of the five games Bains played in during this stretch of time.
Vancouver takes on the Washington Capitals tonight, with the team coming off their 11th-straight loss on Monday. This could be the last time Alex Ovechkin plays at Rogers Arena, as the 40-year-old forward’s current contract expires at the end of this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
