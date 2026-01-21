Canucks Prospect Of The Month: Hey Now, You're An All Star, Kirill Kudryavtsev

Kudryavtsev recently broke a five-game scoring slump with an assist against the Bakersfield Condors on January 6, a game where he had four shots registered. In his 28 games this year, he has 44 shots already, over half of his 81 shots in 65 games from his rookie season. For a team that has had its struggles in scoring this season (at the time of writing, Abbotsford is second-last in the league with 82 goals for), Kudryavtsev still puts in the extra effort from the back end.