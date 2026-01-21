Report: Abbotsford Canucks To Receive Calder Cup Rings On Thursday

It appears the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup ring saga may be reaching its end on Thursday. According to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV, Abbotsford is expected to receive their Calder Cup rings on Thursday, January 22. This would mark 213 days from when Abbotsford won the Calder Cup to when they’re projected to get their rings.
News surrounding the absence of Abbotsford’s Calder Cup rings first began to circulate on December 19, after a report from Ben Lypka of AbbyNews.com indicated that the team had received very little communication regarding the whereabouts of the rings. According to the report, prior to this article’s release, the last update players had received about the rings had been given in the summer.
As the topic gained more attention, an email was sent out to certain media regarding the status of Abbotsford’s rings. Later reports also clarified that the rings would be making their way to Abbotsford’s players in January, as they had already been shipped and were in transit.
If the Calder Cup rings do arrive in time for Thursday, Abbotsford will have some time to celebrate, as they are currently in the midst of a four-game homestand that ends on Sunday, January 25.
