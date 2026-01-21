Kiefer Sherwood Leaves The Canucks As A Fan-Favourite And Record-Holder

The first and only time Vancouver Canucks fans saw playoff-Kiefer Sherwood was when he was still playing for the Nashville Predators in 2024. While he only scored once, Sherwood was a force for Nashville in what became a hard-fought series. The forward left such a positive impression that, when he ultimately signed a two-year, $1.5M AAV contract that off-season, then-Canucks captain Quinn Hughes became one of his biggest advocates.
“Just playing him in the playoffs against Nashville and seeing his competitiveness and what he brings, you need guys like that on a championship team,” Hughes had told Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet at the time.
In Sherwood’s time with the Canucks, Vancouver wasn’t quite able to reach that playoff threshold, but there were definitely times in which the forward’s clutch ability made Rogers Arena feel as though it was smack-dab in the middle of a series. From puck drop on Sherwood’s first game with Vancouver, to his first-career NHL hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche, to scoring the game-winning goal against the Dallas Stars after clawing back from a 5–2 deficit, Sherwood’s tenure with the Canucks had no shortage of clutch moments.
There’s something about four-syllable names that calls to Canucks fans and their chants. J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Conor Garland are three players who have had their name echo through the walls of Rogers Arena. Sherwood is no different — especially when it came to the sheer amount of times he did something worth chanting for.
“Looking back, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my experience in Vancouver,” Sherwood said in a final media availability only a couple of hours after being traded. “To have the fans be as appreciative as they are, and even chant my name is crazy… it’s something I still sometimes process and look back on.”
While to him it may have felt like the fans gave Sherwood their all, the effort was reciprocated tenfold. Sherwood finishes his tenure with the Canucks with 36 goals, 27 assists, and 670 hits. His 460 hits with the Canucks in 2024–25 mark a new single-season record for the NHL, while his two 12-hit games (October 22 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks and March 22 vs. the New York Rangers) are tied with Luke Schenn for the franchise-high in one game. In total, he has made 10+ hits in a single game 13 different times as a Canuck.
Ultimately, Vancouver and Sherwood were kind to one-another when it comes to the dynamic between player and fan. Sherwood found career-high after career-high while wearing Vancouver’s orca, and Canucks fans found a no-quit player they could support throughout even the roughest of games — one more than deserving of the Fred J. Hume “Unsung Hero” Award given to him at the end of last season. Even though Sherwood’s next stint in playoffs won’t be for the Canucks, he’ll undoubtedly have many people cheering him on from all across BC.
