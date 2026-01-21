Kiefer Sherwood Leaves The Canucks As A Fan-Favourite And Record-Holder

While to him it may have felt like the fans gave Sherwood their all, the effort was reciprocated tenfold. Sherwood finishes his tenure with the Canucks with 36 goals, 27 assists, and 670 hits. His 460 hits with the Canucks in 2024–25 mark a new single-season record for the NHL, while his two 12-hit games (October 22 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks and March 22 vs. the New York Rangers) are tied with Luke Schenn for the franchise-high in one game. In total, he has made 10+ hits in a single game 13 different times as a Canuck.