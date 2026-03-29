Canucks Allow Four In The Second, Fall 7-3 To The Flames

"We gotta be better for Tolo there," said Adam Foote post-game. "I know he probably wanted a couple of those, but little details. The first one, we were too low on the PK. Then we missed two box-outs in a row. Then they got the fourth one, and that fifth one, we were trying to go for a breakaway, pick off a pass on a PK, and that's not the time to do it. Just those little details are going to burn you in a game that wasn't out of control. We let it get away from us early. We kept fighting, but you gotta take care of your end and the details, and we didn't."