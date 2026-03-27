Former Canucks Captain Hits 30-Goal Mark For Fourth Time In His Career

Horvat’s first career 30-goal season came as a member of the Canucks back in 2021–22, during which he scored 31 goals in 70 games. The season after that remains his career-high, as he scored 31 goals in 49 games with Vancouver before being traded to the New York Islanders and adding seven more to his overall total in 30 games. He has since scored 30+ goals in two of his three other seasons with New York, with his lone sub-30 goal season being the 2024–25 season. He scored 28 goals in this particular year.