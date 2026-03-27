Former Canucks Captain Hits 30-Goal Mark For Fourth Time In His Career

The 2025–26 season hasn’t been very kind to the Vancouver Canucks, but it has been to some of the organization’s former players. One such player is none-other than Bo Horvat, former Canucks captain and now 30-goal scorer for the fourth time in his NHL career.
Horvat’s first career 30-goal season came as a member of the Canucks back in 2021–22, during which he scored 31 goals in 70 games. The season after that remains his career-high, as he scored 31 goals in 49 games with Vancouver before being traded to the New York Islanders and adding seven more to his overall total in 30 games. He has since scored 30+ goals in two of his three other seasons with New York, with his lone sub-30 goal season being the 2024–25 season. He scored 28 goals in this particular year.
Horvat has enjoyed quite the season in his third full-year with the Islanders, having scored his 30th goal of the season in his team’s 2–1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. This goal extended Horvat’s current point streak to five straight games, with this being the second time this season he’s had a point streak of that length.
Throughout the month of March, 13 games so far, Horvat has scored six goals and five assists, going pointless in only three of his team’s games. This came only a few weeks after he suited up for his first Winter Olympic Games with Team Canada, during which he scored two goals in six games.
Prior to sustaining a couple of injuries in December and January, Horvat had scored 19 goals in 31 games with the Islanders this season, putting him at a goals per game pace of .612. While his 30th goal of the season now ties him with Zach Hyman and Connor Bedard for 27th-most in the NHL, had he been healthy through the whole season, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if he ranked much higher.
Horvat and the Islanders are currently deadlocked in a stiff battle for the Eastern Conference’s wildcard spots. While the Islanders currently occupy the final spot with 87 points in 73 games, the Ottawa Senators are only a point behind them with a game in hand.
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