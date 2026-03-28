Abbotsford Canucks’ Arshdeep Bains Could Set New Franchise Record This Weekend

A little over a month after setting the Abbotsford Canucks’ franchise record in points, Arshdeep Bains is closing in on yet another milestone. With the AHL Canucks playing in back-to-back home games this weekend against the San Diego Gulls, there’s a chance Bains could achieve this feat as soon as then.
As it stands, Bains currently has a total of 106 career assists in the AHL, which ranks second in Abbotsford franchise history. The current leader in this stat is former AHL Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin, who registered 109 before parting ways with the team after last season.
To break the team’s current record this weekend, Bains would need to put up four assists — something that, while not easily achievable, could be accomplished this Saturday and Sunday. If he manages to do so, he’ll pass Wolanin’s total in 50 less games.
Wolanin and Bains are Abbotsford’s outright leaders in all-time assists, as they are the only two players in franchise history to record more than 100 for the team. Linus Karlsson currently ranks third all-time with 78, while Chase Wouters is fourth with 77.
Earlier in the season, Bains passed Linus Karlsson’s record for all-time points, becoming the new franchise leader with 155 and counting.
Abbotsford’s current home stand marks their final stretch of games at the Rogers Forum for the remainder of the 2025–26 season. Their final home game will take place on April 4 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
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