Two Former Canucks Named To CHL’s Top-50 Players Of The Last 50 Years

The next Canucks alumni to also be named to the CHL’s top-50 list is Cam Neely, who Vancouver drafted ninth overall in 1983 but later traded to the Boston Bruins in what some consider as one of the franchise’s worst trades in history. Neely played with the Portland Winter Hawks in the WHL for two seasons, though his tenure in the league is best known for his efforts in the 1982–83 season. Through 72 regular-season games, Neely scored 56 goals and 64 assists adding nine goals and 11 assists in 14 playoff games. It didn’t take long for Neely to outgrow the WHL, as he made his NHL debut with Vancouver the season after that.