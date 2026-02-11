Canucks 2026 Winter Olympic Line Projections

The 2026 Winter Olympic men’s hockey preliminary round begins tomorrow, with two of seven members of the Vancouver Canucks organization taking part in Wednesday’s games. With practices in full-swing, though a good chunk have been closed, each teams’ projected line combinations have slowly become a little clearer. Here’s how the Canucks may line up to start the preliminary round.
The member of the Canucks organization who may end up getting the most valuable offensive opportunities is Lukas Reichel, who is projected to skate as part of Germany’s top-line alongside Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun, per DailyFaceoff. As well, PuckPedia projects Reichel as being part of Germany’s top power-play unit alongside players like Draisaitl, JJ Peterka, Tim Stützle, and Moritz Seider.
One particular team seems to have the most overall involvement from Canucks players, as Czechia are projected to have both Filip Hronek and David Kämpf play in pretty big roles at the Olympics. DailyFaceoff expects Hronek to play on Czechia’s top D-pairing alongside Radek Šimek while PuckPedia also has him quarterbacking the team’s first-unit power play featuring the likes of Tomáš Hertl, David Pastrňák, Martin Nečas, and Ondřej Palát. Kämpf has been penciled into Czechia’s second-line with Palát and Ondřej Kaše while also expected to be part of his team’s penalty-killing unit.
Another Olympic team with two Canucks on their roster is Latvia, who sports both Teddy Blueger and Anri Ravinskis. With that being said, only Blueger is expected to skate for his team come puck drop on Thursday, as per DailyFaceoff. As it stands, it looks as though Blueger will center Latvia’s second-line between Rihards Bukarts and Rūdolfs Balcers. Interestingly enough, the center will also get the opportunity to flash his offensive skills, as PuckPedia projects him to be part of Latvia’s second-unit power play.
The lone Canucks goaltender at the Olympics is Kevin Lankinen, who is not expected to act as Finland’s starter unless the tournament does not go as planned for Juuse Saros. Per the NHL, Saros will start Finland’s first game of the preliminary round against Slovakia and will likely act as their no. 1 starter through the rest of the tournament.
Elias Pettersson is the final Canuck representing his country at the Olympics, as he’ll skate for Sweden in a role that some may not have expected from him. DailyHive’s Rob Williams reported that Pettersson will play alongside Rickard Rakell and Mika Zibanejad, with PuckPedia slotting this group in at the third-line position. Pettersson is also expected to be part of Sweden’s penalty kill.
Preliminary Round Schedule:
February 11:
Finland vs. Slovakia: 7:40 am PT
Italy vs. Sweden: 12:10 pm PT
February 12:
Canada vs. Czechia: 7:40 am PT
USA vs. Latvia: 12:10 pm PT
Denmark vs. Germany: 12:10 pm PT
February 13:
Sweden vs. Finland: 3:10 am PT
Czechia vs. France: 7:40 am PT
February 14:
Slovakia vs. Sweden: 3:10 am PT
Latvia vs. Germany: 3:10 am PT
Italy vs. Finland: 7:40 am PT
February 15:
Czechia vs. Switzerland: 3:10 am PT
Latvia vs. Denmark: 10:10 am PT
Germany vs. USA: 12:10 pm PT
