Canucks 2026 Winter Olympic Line Projections

Another Olympic team with two Canucks on their roster is Latvia, who sports both Teddy Blueger and Anri Ravinskis. With that being said, only Blueger is expected to skate for his team come puck drop on Thursday, as per DailyFaceoff. As it stands, it looks as though Blueger will center Latvia’s second-line between Rihards Bukarts and Rūdolfs Balcers. Interestingly enough, the center will also get the opportunity to flash his offensive skills, as PuckPedia projects him to be part of Latvia’s second-unit power play.