Canucks’ Brock Boeser To Play Against The Buffalo Sabres After Missing Morning Skate

The Vancouver Canucks received negative news this morning after Brock Boeser did not join his team for their morning skate ahead of their Christmas game against the Buffalo Sabres. However, Boeser has since been spotted during Vancouver's warmups, indicating that he will play tonight.

Boeser’s absence was first noted during morning skate. According to Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote, Boeser woke up with discomfort and checked-in with team doctors to determine whether it was appendix-related or not. Had Boeser not been ready to go tonight, Vancouver would be missing yet another key player from their lineup, as Elias Pettersson also recently departed from the lineup due to injury.

Boeser is currently towards the top of the Canucks in point totals so far throughout 2025–26, tied with Kiefer Sherwood and Filip Hronek for third on the team with 16. He sits behind Sherwood on the goal count with nine on the season.

In tonight's game, Boeser and the team will be joined by a familiar face in Thatcher Demko, who is playing in his first match since departing the Canucks’ November 11 game against the Winnipeg Jets. Demko currently has five wins on the season and has registered a 2.80 GAA and .903 SV% throughout 10 games prior to tonight.

