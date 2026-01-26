Canucks Can't Find Tying Goal In 3-2 Loss To The Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks battled to the end but fell 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver's goal scorers on Sunday were Jake DeBrusk and Teddy Blueger. As for Kevin Lankinen, he stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.
Sunday was another example of the Canucks going down by multiple goals and needing a big push in the third to try and tie the game. All three goals scored by the Penguins happened in the second period, which puts Vancouver's total to 67 goals against in the middle frame. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote spoke about the second period and why it has been an issue all year.
"It's we can't, we're fine and, you know, it seems like we don't get the first goal, or they get the first goal or the second, we kind of get off mentally," said Foote. "We get off our game a little bit, and we've discussed it. And once they get back on, you see what they can do. They just went out as a completely different team in the third. Controlled that game in the third. So we just got to not get frustrated at 0-0, or one, nothing. For a long time, we had a mistake. Just hang in there and just, you know, play."
The biggest storyline from this game came right before the final whistle as Brock Boeser took an elbow to the head from Bryan Rust. Boeser did skate off under his own power but was talking with the trainer on the way to the bench. While Foote did not give an update post-game, he did comment on the play.
"I don't have an update yet, but I just looked at the hit," said Foote. "It wasn't pretty. There was a headshot. A shoulder in his head. I'm sure the league will look at it. Even though he may have been desperate to get Bess down because it was a scrum at the net, I still think it was something that you had to be in control of your body. I thought it was a little bit vicious hit to the head.
As for a positive from the game, the Canucks were able to hold Sidney Crosby pointless and without a shot in this game. Foote and his staff mainly used Blueger and Elias Pettersson in the role to keep the future Hall of Famer in check. Post-game, Blueger spoke to the media about the matchup and how difficult it is to defend against Crosby.
"He's obviously one of the hardest matchups in the league," said Blueger. "So, you know, it's a very, very tough matchup. At the same time, you appreciate it. He's one of the all-time greats. And, yeah, going against him is, you know, a privilege in a way, too. So it's, it's hard work. But yeah, I think, Petey went against them a lot too, and did a good job against them."
Ultimately, Sunday replicated so many other nights this season. Vancouver fell into an early hole, showed off their resiliency, yet still came up short in the end. Overall, the positive remains that the game featured entertaining moments while also helping the tank as the Canucks picked up zero points and extended their lead at the bottom of the standings.
- Jake DeBrusk breaks his eight-game scoring drought
- Teddy Blueger scores for the second-straight game
- Conor Garland records his first point of 2026
- Elias Pettersson's 290th career assist ties him with Dennis Kearns for the ninth most in franchise history
1st Period:
No Scoring
2nd Period:
5:24-PIT: Evgeni Malkin (13) from Tommy Novak and Egor Chinakhov
8:41- PIT: Ben Kindel (9) from Ryan Shea and Anthony Mantha
17:22- PIT: Ben Kindel (10) from Justin Brazeau and Brett Kulak
3rd Period:
6:29- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (13) from Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane
14:00- VAN: Teddy Blueger (3) from Liam Öhgren and Filip Hronek
The Canucks continue their homestand on Tuesday when they face the San Jose Sharks. While Kiefer Sherwood is injured, there is a chance he will make his Sharks debut on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
