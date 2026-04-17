Canucks Close Out 2025–26 Season With 6-1 Loss To The Edmonton Oilers

Ultimately, the Canucks dug themselves into a hole after surrendering a hat trick to Oilers forward Matt Savoie and were unable to generate a proper amount of offence to mount a comeback. While they only allowed one goal against during the second period, Vancouver only ended up registering three shots during this same stretch of time. They finished the game with a grand total of 11 shots on goal, making this the second time in the past two weeks that they have done-so.