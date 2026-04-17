Canucks Close Out 2025–26 Season With 6-1 Loss To The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks finishes the 2025-26 season with a record of 25-49-8.
The Vancouver Canucks’s 2025–26 season has officially come to an end. Vancouver took a 6–1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in their final game of the season, bringing their final record to 25–49–8. Ty Mueller scored his first NHL goal in the Canucks’ loss, while Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 of 36 shots sent his way.
Lankinen was tested early and often in tonight’s game, with the Oilers firing seven shots on the Canucks goaltender by the time the first TV time-out occurred (though that count was later decreased to five). Edmonton managed to score two goals during these sequences, taking a quick 2–0 lead seven minutes into the first period. Vancouver exited the first frame down 4–1 with 13 shots faced from the Oilers.
While tonight was Vancouver’s last game of the season, it did feature a first for one particular player. Skating in his eighth career NHL game, Mueller managed to snag an excellent pass from Curtis Douglas while sneaking into the O-zone, settle the bouncing puck, beat Edmonton to the net, and tuck the puck past Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram. This was not only Mueller’s first NHL goal, but his first NHL point as well.
Vancouver continued their recent three-game streak of fights, as defenceman Elias Pettersson and Drew O’Connor both dropped the gloves to come in defence of their teammates. This marked the fifth fight that the Canucks have registered during their streak; Douglas and Teddy Blueger fought on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, while Filip Hronek dropped the gloves with Mathieu Joseph against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
Ultimately, the Canucks dug themselves into a hole after surrendering a hat trick to Oilers forward Matt Savoie and were unable to generate a proper amount of offence to mount a comeback. While they only allowed one goal against during the second period, Vancouver only ended up registering three shots during this same stretch of time. They finished the game with a grand total of 11 shots on goal, making this the second time in the past two weeks that they have done-so.
This season has understandably been a long one for both the Canucks and their fans, as Vancouver went from playoff-hopefuls at the start of the year to a bottom-of-the-league rebuilding team by the end of it. The 2026 off-season will be a big one for a Vancouver team that will look to build on the young talent in their organization, starting with the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and 27.
Stats and Facts:
- Drew O’Connor registers his first NHL fight
- Ty Mueller becomes the 509th player to score a goal for the Canucks
- Marcus Pettersson, Filip Hronek, and Drew O’Connor are the only players to skate in all 82 games for Vancouver this season
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
1:58 - EDM: Josh Samanski (2) from Colton Dach and Evan Bouchard
6:48 - EDM: Matt Savoie (16) from Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid
12:10 - VAN: Ty Mueller (1) from Curtis Douglas and Kevin Lankinen
14:35 - EDM: Matt Savoie (17) from Connor McDavid (PPG)
19:02 - EDM: Matt Savoie (18) from Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard
2nd Period:
16:46 - EDM: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (20) from Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid (PPG)
3rd Period:
8:20 - EDM: Colton Dach (5) from Connor Murphy and Darnell Nurse
Up Next:
Year End Media - Friday, April 17, 2026
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