Canucks Collapse After The First Period, Fall 6-1 To The Stars

"Ultimately, I mean, I thought we had a decent start, said Marcus Pettersson post-game. "Power play was clicking in the first and gave us some life. And then, you know, they started coming after us in the second. I thought we started, stolen pucks a little bit everywhere, and not helping each other get get out of our zone, and that allowed them to kind of get back at us. And then, I mean, we left Tolo out to dry today."