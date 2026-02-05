Canucks Enter 2026 Olympic Break After 5–2 Loss To The Vegas Golden Knights

"You've gotta experience it," Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said post-game of what can be worked on regarding not letting quick goals-against impact the team. "We're a young team [...] we're going to see blips of it here and there. We need everyone on board and when we're playing our best hockey, everyone is, we had blips of it today, but we just have a tiny breakdown there, a couple mistakes on a couple of goals, leave the slot open just on bad reads, and that'll continue to be worked on, and it is what it is. It's a young group. This level of a team, that experience, they're going to take advantage of that in these situations."