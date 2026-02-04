Insider Lists Canucks Assistant General Manager As Potential Option For Predators Open General Manager Job

On Monday, Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season. The 63-year-old has been the GM in Nashville since 2023 and also served as the Predators' first-ever coach when they entered the league in 1998. Trotz has an impressive NHL resume that includes a Stanley Cup, two Jack Adams Awards and a Calder Cup.
While the news is still fresh, lists are already being created and debated around who could be the next GM in Nashville. On the most recent 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman threw out a bunch of options who could be potential candidates. One of the names listed will be familiar to Vancouver Canucks fans should sound familar, as he currently works for the team.
After mentioning some experienced options, Friedman listed off what he called "the next generation". These are executives who are on the way up and are projected to be NHL GMs in the future. The list Friedman included Ryan Martin, Evan Gold, Jamie Langenbrunner, Sunny Mehta, Ryan Bowness, Scott White and Canuks assistant GM Ryan Johnson.
After a successful NHL career, Johnson joined Vancouver during the 2013-14 season. He has worked his way up in the organization and is currently listed as one of the Canucks Assistant General Managers, as well as General Manager of the Abbotsford Canucks. Johnson has been the only GM in Abbotsford's history and also served as the Utica Comets' GM from 2017-2021.
Under Johnston's guidance, the AHL Canucks won the Calder Cup in 2025. Abbotsford has made the playoffs in each of its four seasons and has helped produce NHL talent such as Artūrs Šilovs, Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson and Noah Juulsen. Not only has Johnson helped develop young players, but also signed key players like Chase Wouters and Jujhar Khaira, who helped the Canucks win the Calder Cup last summer.
