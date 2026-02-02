Where The 7 Canucks All-Stars From 2023–24 Are Now

Two years ago, the Vancouver Canucks sat atop the NHL with 71 points collected over the span of 49 games. After acquiring Elias Lindholm for a playoff run, the team had seven representatives take part in the 2024 All-Star Weekend festivities.
Two years later, the Canucks sit at the very bottom of the NHL.
Lots has changed for Vancouver since the team’s exciting division-leading season in 2023–24. In fact, only three of the seven All-Star representatives remain within the Canucks’ organization. Some of these former All-Stars have found success in their new surroundings, while some have yet to flash the same talents they did in that particular season. Here’s where all seven of the Canucks’ 2023–24 All-Stars are now.
Lindholm’s time with the Canucks was short-lived. With a wrist injury impacting the time he spent with Vancouver, Lindholm only ended up playing in 26 regular-season games for the Canucks before signing with the Boston Bruins in free-agency. Since then, Lindholm has taken steps to becoming the Bruins’ first-line centre, going from a 47-point campaign throughout 82 games in 2024–25 to racking up 37 points in 44 games this season.
Things were not the same for the Canucks during the 2024–25 season. Reports of the infamous ‘rift’ broke out of the locker room, ultimately resulting in J.T. Miller being traded by the Canucks the season after he put up his first 100-point NHL season. Miller, who was sent back to the team that drafted him in the New York Rangers, started things off well by putting up 35 points in his final 32 games of the 2024–25 season. However, things have started to skid since then, with both Miller and the Rangers underperforming so far throughout 2025–26.
The next departure from Vancouver was that of former Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet, who ended up taking a new coaching job with the Philadelphia Flyers after the end of the 2024–25 season. While the Flyers have been in the hunt for a wild card spot this season, things have taken a bit of a negative turn between Tocchet and the fans as of late, with many not being entirely happy with the team’s performances as of late.
After a strong, James Norris Memorial Trophy-contending season, Vancouver parted ways with Quinn Hughes in the middle of December, sending him to the Minnesota Wild in what may go down as one of the biggest trades in franchise history. As expected, Hughes has flourished since joining the Wild, with the defenceman netting three goals and 26 assists in his first 24 games with Minnesota. In fact, he has already registered four 3+ point games as a member of the Wild.
While injuries have followed Thatcher Demko throughout his hockey career, the biggest stretches of missed time showed themselves shortly after the 2024 All-Star Weekend. Demko missed over a month of regular-season play in 2023–24 as well as all but one game during Vancouver’s playoff run. He didn’t return to the crease until December, though his 2024–25 season was stippled with more stretches of injury. Recently, after already missing a chunk of time in the fall, Demko was shut down for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.
Like the rest of the Canucks, Boeser’s seasons have not quite gone the way they went during the 2023–24 season. After putting up 25 goals and 25 assists in 75 games during the 2024–25 season, Boeser signed a long-term contract extension with Vancouver during the 2025 off-season. This season, he has only put up 12 goals and 13 assists throughout 50 games with the Canucks, highlighted by a stretch that saw him go without scoring a goal for 21 games.
Elias Pettersson signed his eight-year, $11.6M AAV contract about a month after the 2024 All-Star Weekend, with the deal taking him to free-agency in 2032. The seasons that have followed this signing have seen him become a completely different player — not in a good way. The forward’s point totals have decreased dramatically, going from 89 over 82 games in 2023–24 to 45 in 64 games in 2024–25. He’s slowly started to produce a little more this season with 13 goals and 21 assists in 47 games, but it’s still a far cry from his former 100-point form.
