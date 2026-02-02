Where The 7 Canucks All-Stars From 2023–24 Are Now

Things were not the same for the Canucks during the 2024–25 season. Reports of the infamous ‘rift’ broke out of the locker room, ultimately resulting in J.T. Miller being traded by the Canucks the season after he put up his first 100-point NHL season. Miller, who was sent back to the team that drafted him in the New York Rangers, started things off well by putting up 35 points in his final 32 games of the 2024–25 season. However, things have started to skid since then, with both Miller and the Rangers underperforming so far throughout 2025–26.