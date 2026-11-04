Vancouver Canucks Prospects Roundup: October 2026

Vancouver Canucks
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Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Nov 4, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 5:00 PM
A recap of how Vancouver Canucks prospects performed in October 2026.
The 2026-27 hockey season is in full swing, meaning all the junior, CHL, and international leagues are in action. The Vancouver Canucks haven't had the greatest start to their season, but their prospects have been making headlines early in their respective seasons. Here are five prospects who had impressive performances in October 2026.
Adam Novotný – 5 Goals, 8 Assists, 13 Points In 11 Games
It seems like Adam Novotný has been under a microscope ever since he was drafted by Vancouver. Whether it's because he was a draft pick acquired in the Quinn Hughes trade or because the Canucks selected him 24th overall, there's no shortage of attention surrounding him. Either way, Novotný continues to raise the bar for how good he can be.
In October, Novotný was outstanding. His month was highlighted by a hat trick and a five-point performance against the Barrie Colts on October 17th. Novotný is currently 10th in OHL scoring with 21 points in 15 games and has recorded 69 shots on goal.
The Peterborough Petes are currently in the middle of the pack in the OHL standings with an 8-9 record. It is fair to say that Novotný is their biggest scoring threat. He will continue to receive plenty of ice time and opportunities throughout the year.
Caleb Malhotra – 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 5 Points In 8 Games
It seemed like everyone was up in arms about Caleb Malhotra's production during his first month in the NCAA. Malhotra went three straight games without scoring, and people were hitting the panic button. It was almost as if everyone forgot that this was Malhotra's third league in three years and that it would take some time to adjust.
Since his three-game pointless streak, Malhotra has been on a three-game point streak. It started with him recording two assists against UConn on October 24th. Malhotra silenced many of his critics on Halloween when he scored the overtime winner against the University of Maine.
Malhotra skated down the right wing, cut back around two defenders, and fired the puck into the top corner. He finished the month playing his best hockey of the season so far. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come in November.
Anthony Romani – 7 Goals, 3 Assists, 10 Points In 6 Games
Anthony Romani was a sixth-round pick by Vancouver in 2024 and wasn't a prospect who had a ton of eyes on him. That certainly isn't the case anymore.
Romani is an emerging star at Michigan State University, leading the team in scoring and recently being named the Big Ten's Second Star of the Week. Romani recorded 28 points and 14 goals in 37 games last season and is already on pace to surpass those totals this year.
Anthony Romani at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
Romani is a much-improved player in his second NCAA season, having noticeably improved his skating and shot. He has recorded a point in every game except for a shutout loss against New Hampshire and already has two multi-goal games this season, matching his total from last year. Romani is definitely someone fans will want to keep an eye on moving forward.
Brooks Rogowski – 1 Goal, 8 Assists, 9 Points In 11 games
Brooks Rogowski has quietly become the Canucks' second-highest-scoring prospect. Even though his 6-foot-7 frame makes him stand out on the ice, he doesn't play an overly flashy game.
Rogowski understands his role as a two-way centre. He plays on both the power play and penalty kill and handles those responsibilities well. Rogowski fits the mold of an NHL bottom-six center, which is why Vancouver drafted him.
Rogowski leads the Oshawa Generals in assists with 12 and is second on the team in points with 14. Only scoring two goals this season may be viewed as a concern by some, but he's been getting more opportunities as of late. Rogowski also had an overtime winner against Peterborough, which was called back.
Overall, Rogowski had a very good month and continues to show why he's an intriguing prospect for the Canucks. His play style won't keep you on the edge of your seat, but he's an asset in multiple areas.
Connor Davis – 1 Goal, 3 Assists, 4 Points in 6 games
Many people overlooked Connor Davis because he was an overage player selected in the fifth round. He's been a bit inconsistent to start the season but has shown flashes of his speed and skill. Davis's biggest asset is his speed, which should help him create more offence.
Davis is currently tied for fourth on his team in scoring. He recorded a goal and an assist against Bentley University on October 16 but hasn't scored since. Davis registered four shots on goal against Michigan State on October 31 and had a few chances but was unable to find the back of the net.
Davis's start to the season has been solid, and he should start finding the back of the net more consistently in November.
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