Canucks Home Woes Continue In 3-2 Loss To The Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their four-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Kiefer Sherwood and Max Sasson scored for Vancouver while Thatcher Demko stopped 12 of the 15 shots he faced. With the loss, the Canucks remain in 32nd place and drop to 4-10-1 at Rogers Arena.

Another game, another loss at home. Despite some strong efforts, Rogers Arena has become a house of nightmares for Vancouver, as they have one win in their last eight games at home. Once again, the Canucks played well enough to win, but could not find a way to get the tying goal in the third period.

With just 25 points through their first 31 games, it is clear that this team is frustrated. As mentioned, they have played well but are struggling to come up with big moments in games. Post-game, Brock Boeser was asked about the level of frustration among the group compared to the past and how he and his teammates plan on getting through it.

"I think this is different," said Boeser. "I don't know. This feeling has been a little different than in the past. I feel like there's games we're playing pretty well and out-chancing teams and stuff, and we're on the wrong side of things. I think it just comes down to doing the little things right. I think you always have to go back on that, and we have to be harder to play against. And the little details of the hockey game, you have to make sure you're dialled in at all times. And I think there's times where we get away from those details, and the puck ends up in our net. And I think it's that's definitely a big issue."

One major factor in Vancouver's loss was an inability to get pucks on Alex Lyon. While he did stop 30 of the 32 shots he faced, the Sabres blocked an additional 26 shots while the Canucks missed the net 24 times. Post-game, Kiefer Sherwood was asked about the number of Buffalo's shot blocks and what the group can do better to test the opposing goaltender more often.

"We gotta find a way to get them on net," said Sherwood. "Maybe a little bit of poise and composure when we get in our tape. Maybe, I don't know, changing angle. We got to get more through. Obviously, we're generating a lot in possession, and just got to find a way for us to go and force those saves at the end. So we got to take a page from their book too and start blocking some more as well."

Thursday also marked Demko's return to the lineup after missing the past 12 games. Demko was dealing with a lower-body injury, which occurred on November 11. Overall, it wasn't his best outing, but a good step as he was able to make it through the game without reaggravating the injury.

Lastly, we need to talk about the fans. Not only were there once again attendance issues, but a fan tossed a jersey onto the ice once the final whistle went. Ultimately, it appears have reached a low point for this franchise since the regime change happened four years ago, as fans are voicing their frustrations both on social media and at Rogers Arena.

Games like Thursday show that Vancouver's roster needs some serious tweaks. The effort is there, but the lack of finishing continues to be an issue that the Canucks can not overcome. Ultimately, frustration is the perfect word to describe Vancouver's play of late, as they are struggling to find ways to pick up wins, as they have just two victories in their last 11 games.

Stats and Facts:

- Kiefer Sherwood snapped his 10-game goalless drought

- Quinn Hughes played over 30 minutes for the fourth time this season

- Conor Garland snapped his three-game pointless streak

- Max Sasson sits tied for third in even-strength goals on the team with six

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

7:36- BUF: Rasmus Dahlin (3) from Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn

19:49- VAN: Kiefer Sherwood (13) from Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes (PPG)

2nd Period:

6:15- VAN: Max Sasson (6) from Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson

9:12- BUF: Tage Thompson (15) from Rasmus Dahlin

14:46- BUF: Zach Benson (1) from Josh Doan and Tage Thompson (PPG)

3rd Period:

No Scoring

Up Next:

The Canucks begin a five-game road trip on Sunday when they take on the New Jersey Devils. Last season, the two teams split the season series, with each team picking up a win on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 am PT.

