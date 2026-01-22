Canucks Losing Streak Finally Ends After 4-3 Victory Over The Capitals

The losing streak is officially over as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Wednesday night. Brock Boeser, Evander Kane and Drew O'Connor found the back of the net while Filip Hronek's third of the season served as the game-winner. In net, Kevin Lankinen was strong as he stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced for his first win of 2026.
Yes, you read that right, the Canucks have finally snapped their 11-game winning streak. After giving up two in the first, Vancouver fought back and was able to pick up their first win since December 29, 2025. The Canucks even earned a standing ovation as the Rogers Arena crowd cheered as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
One of the major differences from Wednesday compared to other games on this losing streak is that Vancouver was able to play with a lead. Not only did the Canucks have a strong defensive outing, but they were persistent on the forecheck all night. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote spoke about the victory and mentioned a few players he felt stepped up in a big way.
"We got down early, as you saw, and they were resilient," said Foote. "I think the best part about it was how our bench was after being down two nothing. It was really calm. And you've got to give a lot of credit to the guys for not getting rattled. It was really, you know, TJ, the ref came up to us after the first, and he said he missed that call. It was a really odd call, though. I could see why he missed it. You don't see that happen too often in the game, but when they got the high stick on the play, here you go, here we go. Really, is this happening right now? But maybe it was meant to be. To give a test to our guys. It was, were one of the best games I saw Garley (Conor Garland) and Boeser play. Not just because Boes got points. He was competing, and he was matched against Wilson. Real tough matchup, and he defended.
Boeser did have a strong game overall as he scored and recorded an assist in 16:20 of ice time. After a long goalless drought, he is starting to find his form and now has two in his last four games. Post-game, Boeser spoke to the media about his goal and how his overall recent play.
"Just as of late, I'm just trying to shoot the puck more and get back to myself," said Boeser." And you know, I think when I shoot the puck, I feed off that. And you know, I feel better as the game goes on. So definitely something I am trying to do."
In a season that has gone after the rails, Wednesday was a positive that Canucks fans should celebrate. Vancouver fought hard and found a way to snap one of the longest losing streaks in franchise history. Overall, it was a good night for the fans at Rogers Arena as they had the chance to celebrate a Canucks win at home for the first time since December 6, 2025.
- Brock Boeser records his 98th career multi-point game
- Jake DeBrusk records his sixth multi-point game with Vancouver
- Kevin Lankinen picks up his 77th career win
- David Kämpf records career assists numbers 98 and 99
1st Period:
8:25- WSH: Dylan Strome (12) from Tom Wilson and John Carlson (PPG)
9:43- WSH: Justin Sourdif (10) from Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin (PPG)
13:32- VAN: Brock Boeser (11) from David Kämpf
18:22- VAN: Evander Kane (9) from Jake DeBrusk
2nd Period:
8:58- VAN: Drew O'Connor (12) from David Kämpf and Brock Boeser
11:43- VAN: Filip Hronek (4) from Jake DeBrusk and Tom Willander
3rd Period:
16:37- WSH: Dylan Strome (13) from Justin Sourdif and Jakob Chychrun
Up Next:
The Canucks homestand continues on Friday when the New Jersey Devils visit Rogers Arena. Vancouver picked up the win the last time these two teams met earlier this season. Game time is set for 7:00 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.