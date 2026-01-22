Canucks Losing Streak Finally Ends After 4-3 Victory Over The Capitals

"We got down early, as you saw, and they were resilient," said Foote. "I think the best part about it was how our bench was after being down two nothing. It was really calm. And you've got to give a lot of credit to the guys for not getting rattled. It was really, you know, TJ, the ref came up to us after the first, and he said he missed that call. It was a really odd call, though. I could see why he missed it. You don't see that happen too often in the game, but when they got the high stick on the play, here you go, here we go. Really, is this happening right now? But maybe it was meant to be. To give a test to our guys. It was, were one of the best games I saw Garley (Conor Garland) and Boeser play. Not just because Boes got points. He was competing, and he was matched against Wilson. Real tough matchup, and he defended.