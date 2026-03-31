Canucks Losing Streak Hits Six In 4-2 Loss To The Golden Knights

Canucks' losing streak extends to six after loss to the Vegas Golden Knights
The Vancouver Canucks lost for the sixth-straight time as they fell 4-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Evander Kane scored in his 1,000th career game while Brock Boeser found the back of the net on the power play. As for Kevin Lankinen, he stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced in the defeat.
Despite a decent start, the Canucks could not find a way to snap the losing streak. The second period was once again the difference, as Vancouver was outscored 3-1 in the middle frame. While the Canucks did add yet another loss to their total, a positive was that the team kept pushing to the end and had a chance to tie it up until the Golden Knights scored into the empty net with just over a minute to go.
A special moment from this game was Kane scoring in his 1,000th career game. He joins Markus Näslund as the only two players in franchise history to score while playing in their 1,000th regular-season game. Overall, Kane had one of his strongest games of the season as he led the team with five shots while logging 14:42 of ice time.
Vancouver's fighting streak also continued in this game as Teddy Blueger dropped the gloves in the second period. The Canucks have registered a fight in three straight games, which is the longest streak of the season. Vancouver's players have become a bit feistier as of late and are now up to 11 fights on the campaign.
As for Vegas, Monday marked John Tortorella's first game behind the bench. Tortorella was hired on Sunday after the Golden Knights elected to part ways with Bruce Cassidy. The win was a much-needed one for Vegas as the Golden Knights have been slipping in the standings since returning from the Olympic break.
Lastly, Lankinen had a strong bounce-back game for the Canucks. The goals he allowed were the result of blown coverage and not necessarily his fault. It was unfortunate that Vancouver's offence could not score more than twice, as he is now 1-12-1 in his last 17 games.
While there were some mistakes, the Canucks played a decent game on Monday night. They still, however, struggled in the second period, which feels like a lost cause at this point of the season. In the end, it was another successful tank game as Vancouver can now clinch 32nd overall as early as Tuesday.
Stats and Facts:
- Canucks allow at least three goals in the second period for the 13th time this season
- Brock Boeser ties Todd Bertuzzi for the fifth-most power play goals in franchise history with 79
- Filip Hronek ties Dale Tallon for 25th all-time in franchise history for power play assists among defencemen with 27
- Elias Pettersson becomes the first forward this season to record 100 blocked shots
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
12:19- VAN: Evander Kane (13) from Jake DeBrusk
2nd Period:
7:48- VGK: Rasmus Andersson (15) from Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin
12:17- VAN: Brock Boeser (18) from Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson
17:17- VGK: Shea Theodore (9) from Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone
18:34- VGK: Reilly Smith (13) from Brayden McNabb
3rd Period:
18:50- VGK: Cole Smith (7) from Jeremy Lauzon and Nic Dowd (ENG)
Up Next:
The Canucks will start a back-to-back on Wednesday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. These teams have played twice already this season, with the Avalanche picking up two victories. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.
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