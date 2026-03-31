Canucks’ Evander Kane Plays In 1000th NHL Game Against The Golden Knights

Canucks forward Evander Kane has officially skated in his 1000th career NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Evander Kane has officially skated in his 1000th NHL game. The Vancouver Canucks forward has hit this milestone in his 16th NHL season and first as a member of the Canucks. Kane is the seventh player to hit this career milestone while playing with Vancouver.
Through his 1000-game career, Kane has played for the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers (2021–24), San Jose Sharks (2017–21), Buffalo Sabres (2015–18), and the Winnipeg Jets — formerly the Atlanta Thrashers (2009–15). While he was still with Edmonton during most of their playoff run in 2024–25, he missed the entire regular-season due to injury.
Originally from Vancouver, Kane made his way to the Canucks via trade during the 2025 off-season, with the Oilers exchanging him for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Since joining the Canucks, Kane has played in 70 games and scored 12 goals and 18 assists. In his first 999 NHL games, he has put together 338 goals and 309 assists, with his highest season total coming in 2011–12 (30G, 27A).
Vancouver will play in two more games during their current road trip before heading back to Rogers Arena. On April 1, they’ll take on the Colorado Avalanche, and will face the Minnesota Wild the day after.
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