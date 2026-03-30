Evander Kane’s 1000th NHL Game: From Vancouver To The Canucks

Evander Kane’s hockey career has always pointed towards Vancouver.
Evander Kane’s hockey career has always pointed towards Vancouver.
Being born and raised in the city quickly turned to skating at the ever-popular North Shore Winter Club. That, in turn, evolved into playing for Vancouver’s WHL team, the Vancouver Giants, before he was ultimately drafted fourth-overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009.
After nearly 20 years in the NHL, Kane finally ended up making his way back to Vancouver via trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Now, he’s only a couple of hours away from playing in his 1000th NHL game.
Kane’s first-ever NHL game came on October 3, 2009 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, during which he registered his first NHL point after assisting on a goal by Rich Peverley. It didn’t take him long to score his first NHL goal after that, as he potted what would ultimately be the game-winner in a match against the St. Louis Blues the game after. He finished his rookie season with 14 goals and 12 assists in 66 games played.
After two seasons in the NHL, Kane found himself heading to Winnipeg after the Thrashers were sold and relocated back to Canada. In his first season as a member of the new Winnipeg Jets, Kane registered his career-high in goals (30) and assists (27). He played with the Jets for three more seasons after that before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres.
From there, Kane spent three seasons with Buffalo, playing as a member of the Sabres from 2015 to 2018. During this span of time, he scored 68 goals and 50 assists in 196 games. It was here when he notched his first 100+ penalty-minute season, racking up 113 during the 2016–17 season.
Kane was traded once again in February of 2018, this time heading to the San Jose Sharks. Shortly after, he played in his first NHL playoff game, as neither Atlanta, Winnipeg, or Buffalo had made the post-season in any of Kane’s years there. In his first playoff run, which only lasted two rounds and nine games, Kane scored four goals and one assist.
Soon after this playoff run, the Sharks signed Kane to a seven-year deal worth $49M. In his first full season with San Jose, Kane nearly surpassed his career-highs, tying his record in goals but falling short by one assist. He did, however, set a new personal record for penalty minutes, registering 153 in 75 games.
Things soured with Kane and the Sharks after the forward violated the league’s COVID-19 protocol, resulting in a 21-game suspension from the NHL and later a contract termination. This was just one of a few instances through his career in which Kane was embroiled in controversy.
This contract termination led Kane to sign a deal with the Edmonton Oilers through the 2021–22 season. Putting up 22 goals and 17 assists in 43 regular-season games, as well as 13 goals and four assists in 15 playoff games, led the Oilers to sign him to a four-year extension paying slightly over $5M annually.
While Kane did put up 24 goals and 20 assists during the 2023–24 season, a variety of factors contributed to the Oilers eventually moving on from him. Injuries sidelined the forward for the entire 2024–25 regular season, while the emergence of none-other than former Canuck Vasily Podkolzin made Kane expendable. As a result, Edmonton traded Kane to his hometown team during the 2025 off-season.
Kane’s NHL career has taken him to many different places. While things haven’t quite gone according to plan with the Canucks — reports have indicated he was on the market ahead of the trade deadline — the forward will skate in his 1000th NHL game with none-other than the team whose city he first found hockey in.
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