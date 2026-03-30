Evander Kane’s 1000th NHL Game: From Vancouver To The Canucks

Kane’s first-ever NHL game came on October 3, 2009 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, during which he registered his first NHL point after assisting on a goal by Rich Peverley. It didn’t take him long to score his first NHL goal after that, as he potted what would ultimately be the game-winner in a match against the St. Louis Blues the game after. He finished his rookie season with 14 goals and 12 assists in 66 games played.