Canucks Past & Present Set To Meet For Crucial Matchup At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Wednesday will feature an intriguing matchup for Vancouver Canucks fans at the 2026 Winter Olympics. At 12:10 pm PT, Team Sweden will take on Team USA, with the winner booking a spot in the semifinals. The reason this game will draw eyeballs in Vancouver is that it will feature past versus present, as Elias Pettersson will face Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller.
The trio played over five seasons together before Miller and Hughes were traded away from the Canucks. They featured in two playoff runs, which both ended in Game 7 of the second round. Now, all three play in different divisions, with Pettersson the only remaining member of the Canucks.
While Pettersson and Miller have faced off before in the NHL and at the 4 Nations Face-Off, this will be the first time since the trade that Pettersson and Hughes have played against each other. The dynamic duo played over 400 games together with Vancouver before Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild in December. Now, the two friends will have to go head-to-head to keep their dream alive of capturing a Gold Medal.
As for the game itself, Team Sweden and Team USA will be must-watch TV. While Sweden struggled out of the gate, they have found their stride and had a convincing win over Latvia in the qualifying round. As for Team USA, they have been unstoppable as they went 3-0 in the preliminary round while outscoring their opposition 16-5.
Wednesday's matchup is the final of four quarterfinals. The other three matchups are Slovakia vs Germany, Czechia vs Canada and Finland vs Switzerland, with the winners all headed to the semifinals. With the first game scheduled to start at 3:10 am PT, fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch best-on-best hockey throughout the day.
