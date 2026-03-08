Canucks Pick Up Point But Fall 3-2 In Overtime To The Jets

The Vancouver Canucks could not pick up the extra point as they fell 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two Swedish players score for Vancouver as Linus Karlsson and Liam Öhgren found the back of the net. As for Kevin Lankinen, he was the reason this game went to overtime as he stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced.
Saturday in Winnipeg was the Lankinen show, as the Canucks goaltender stood on his head from start to finish. He was sharp all night, which included going a perfect 10 for 10 in the first period. Ultimatley, the overtime winner was unlucky as the puck looked to have deflected off Filip Hronek's skate and into Vancouver's net.
The Canucks looked tired through the first 40 minutes of this game. That is understandable as they played in Chicago the night prior. Thanks to Lankinen, they were in a position to win this game when they finally found their legs in the third, but could not find a way to pick up the winner in regulation or overtime.
Outside of Lankinen, Vancouver's younger players stepped up in this game. Öhgren scored and led the team with four shots while Max Sasson had an assist and two blocked shots. Karlsson also stepped up with a multi-point game while Aatu Räty won a team high seven faceoffs and finished the night at 50%.
"I actually like the effort," said Karlsson post-game. "Fought for each other. Maybe they played, probably had most of the game but I think we stood up well. We had a lead through the third and unfortunatly, we couldn't get the win here."
Saurday's game recap is very simple. The Canucks were outplayed for the majority of the night, kept the game close thanks to a strong performance by Lankinen but couldn't find a way to reward their goaltender with a victory. While there were some positives, Saturday was another in a long line of error-filled performances that have cost Vancouver all season.
- Canucks pick up points in consecutive games for the first time since January 31
- Aatu Räty led Vancouver with four hits
- Filip Hronek played a game-high 26:10
- Linus Karlsson extends his point streak to three games.
1st Period:
7:28- VAN: Linus Karlsson (12) from Max Sasson and Teddy Blueger
2nd Period:
19:48- WPG: Mark Scheifele (30) from Jonathan Toews
3rd Period:
0:33- VAN: Liam Öhgren (6) from Teddy Blueger and Linus Karlsson
15:12- WPG: Gabriel Vilardi (24) from Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey (PPG)
Overtime:
1:49- WPG: Josh Morrissey (11) from Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor
The Canucks return home on Monday for the first of eight straight at Rogers Arena. Vancouver will be taking on the Ottawa Senators with the game being broadcast by Amazon Prime. Note the start time as the game is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.
