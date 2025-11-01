Canucks' Quinn Hughes Won't Play Tonight Against Minnesota, Expected To Play Against Nashville On Monday

As confirmed by Dan Murphy of Sportsnet, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has rejoined his team on the road but will not play in tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild. Hughes is expected to rejoin the Canucks in the final stop of their road trip on Monday against the Nashville Predators.

Hughes' return marks the second player on Vancouver's absence list to rejoin the team, as Canucks forward Brock Boeser is back in the lineup after departing from the team's Thursday night game against the St. Louis Blues. With Hughes expected to play on Monday, Vancouver's list of absent players will drop to seven.

Hughes was the team's MVP last season, scoring 16 goals and 60 assists despite only playing in 68 games. So far, he has a goal and six assists in nine games in 2025-26 and has averaged 26:38 minutes played. As a result of his absence, Filip Hronek has been playing on the power play in his stead.

The Canucks will take on Nashville on Monday before returning home for matches against the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets before heading back on the road.

