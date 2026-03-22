Canucks Register 15 Shots, Fall 3-1 To The Blues

The Vancouver Canucks hit to 40 loss mark on the season after a 3-1 defeat against the St. Louis Blues. Filip Hronek scored the only goal, which came on a third-period power play. As for Kevin Lankinen, he stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced in the loss.
Saturday's game was the definition of a slow start. Vancouver registered just four shots in the first and were at 10 by the end of the second period. As for the 15 total shots, it was not the lowest of the season, but ranks tied for second with three other occasions.
"They were quick up on us," said Adam Foote post-game. "And we weren't gapping up. Like it happened in the first early. We didn't do enough to start on time. And so when you're not gapping up, when you're not pushing up ice, you get caught in between. When our forwards weren't pushing with all three, then the D weren't gapping up either, and they were just hit in the middle and going back down into our end. And the second period. We have struggled in second periods, because we get caught when we're not skating. We get caught in our end easily, and then we have a hard time stopping cycles. So then once you get out of it, you got to change, and then you are right back down. So we've got to manage the puck better. Stop the cycles as a few to five in the second. And you know, it's hard to generate offense when you're in your end. Then you're having these changes. And the changes were really weak, like they weren't even proper. We didn't thump it out deep enough and push them back in their end to at least get our forecheck going there. Do another quick up. So something we've been working on and addressing, and, you know, once we started pushing in the third, we saw it changed. And, you know, we took over the third. But we have to learn to start on time in these afternoon games too."
Again, second periods proved to be the Canucks' Kryptonite. Vancouver allowed two in the middle frame, which brought their total to 95 allowed in 69 games. At this stage of the campaign, it is hard to imagine this problem being fixed as it has plagued the team since the start of the season.
In the end, the Canucks can not afford to have performances like this down the stretch. While wins and losses no longer matter, effort levs and process are still being judged as the organization tries to sort out who to keep for the rebuild. Ultimately, Saturday was another disappointing performance in front of a Rogers Arena crowd who have seen just eights win in 36 games.
- Elias Pettersson ties Mattias Öhlund for the 11th most power play assists in franchise history at 103
- Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for the ninth most power play points in franchise history at 165
- Marco Rossi goes eight for nine in the faceoff dot
- Canucks set a franchise record for regulation loss in a season at 23
1st Period:
No Scoring
2nd Period:
10:17- STL: Pius Suter (11) from Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway
11:36- STL: Pavel Buchnevich (16) from Philip Broberg and Logan Mailloux
3rd Period:
8:32- VAN: Filip Hronek (8) from Elias Pettersson and Marco Rossi (PPG)
19:12- STL: Jordan Kyrou (16) from Pavel Buchnevich and Logan Mailloux (PPG) (ENG)
Up Next:
The Canucks continue their homestand on Tuesday when they battle the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver and Anaheim will play twice more this season, with the final game coming in April. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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