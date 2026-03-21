'Let The Game Come To Me, & Just Be Confident In Myself': Canucks Defenceman Victor Mancini Remains Focused On Showing He Belongs In The NHL

One of the players expected to play a role in the current rebuild for the Vancouver Canucks is defenceman Victor Mancini. The 23-year-old was acquired from the New York Rangers last season and recently signed a two-year extension. Listed at 6'3", 229 lbs, Mancini has a golden opportunity over the final few weeks of the campaign to show why he deserves a permanent spot on the blue line next year.
Mancini has spent the year split between the NHL and AHL. The right-shot defender has played 18 games for Vancouver compared to 33 for the Abbotsford Canucks. When asked about some of the messaging he received from the coaching staff before being sent down to the AHL earlier this year, Mancini explained that the organization wanted him to keep his game consistent at both levels.
"I don't have to do anything special at the American Hockey League level," said Mancini. "I don't have to do everything myself. Play the way I would at the NHL level. Little things like my skating, my transitions, my reads in the D zone, breakouts, little things like that are going to make a big difference."
At this stage of Mancini's career, improved development is key. He has played fewer than 200 professional games and is still learning how the NHL works. That being said, Mancini is ready to embrace any challenges that come his way as he works on taking his game to the next level.
"Just knowing that in Abby, I wanted to play the same way there that I would at the NHL level. So then, with being called up, just not trying to force anything. Let the game come to me, and just be confident in myself. Be confident in my skating, my puck handling, and making plays, keeping my head up. I feel like the past few games, I've felt a lot more comfortable on the ice, and that confidence has finally shown through."
As an organization, the Canucks have gone through significant changes this year. While he hasn't been at the NHL level all season, Mancini has received a few call-ups, which means he has seen the locker room transform over the past few months. He has also noticed a change in vibe around the group, which has been a significant topic of conversation in the market since the trade deadline passed.
"A little bit. Yeah. I feel like, going through what we're going through, and then the trade deadline, like there's a lot of unease in the locker room with certain guys. You know, you never know what's gonna happen. But I think after the trade deadline and seeing, like, okay, this is the group that we got now. You can kind of put that stuff out of your mind and just focus on the next game."
With the 2025-26 season coming to a close, the next month will be key for Mancini. He won't have the opportunity to play in the playoffs, as both Vancouver and Abbotsford are projected to miss the post-season, meaning that these final games will be it for the campaign. For Mancini, he remains focused on impressing the coaching staff and proving that he belongs full-time in the NHL.
"I think just prove that I belong and prove that I can play at this level and keep up with the speed. I feel like these past few games and the next, like, 15 or so, it's a bit of a tryout period for me. I'm not trying to read into things too much. I don't want to psych myself out. But, you know, when it comes down to it, the bottom line is just go out and play."
How the Canucks manage Mancini over the next month will be worth keeping an eye on. He has played over 16 minutes in each of his last three games and is looking more comfortable the longer he stays in the lineup. If Mancini can continue to develop his game, he has the potential to become a key part of the blue line next season.
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