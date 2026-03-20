Canucks Sign Defenceman Victor Mancini To Two-Year Contract Extension

The Vancouver Canucks have locked down another member of their young D-core, as the team announced today that they have signed Victor Mancini to a two-year contract extension worth $1M AAV. Mancini will remain under contract with the Canucks through the 2027-28 season.
Mancini joined the Canucks last season as part of the J.T. Miller trade back in January and played in 16 games, scoring a goal and two assists in that span of time. He helped the Abbotsford Canucks win the Calder Cup back in June, putting up three goals and five assists in 24 AHL playoff games.
The 23-year-old defenceman's deployment this season has varied due to Vancouver's many changes in the lineup due to injuries and other roster moves, resulting in Mancini playing in 18 games so far. As of late, he has played on Vancouver's third pairing alongside Zeev Buium.
Mancini is one of three Calder Cup winners who have signed new contracts through the past few months of the 2025-26 season, as Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson also signed two-year extensions.
Vancouver continues their current home stand with an afternoon game against the St. Louis Blues tomorrow at 4:00 pm PT.
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