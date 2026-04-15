Canucks Salute Fans With 4-3 Overtime Victory Over The Kings

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their 2025-26 home schedule with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings. DeBrusk scored twice, including the overtime winner, while Zeev Buium and defenceman Elias Pettersson also found the back of the net. As for Kevin Lankinen, he was solid in net as he stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.
Vancouver rewarded the home crowd on Fan Appreciation Night as they picked up just their ninth victory at Rogers Arena this season. Overall, the game featured some excitement and ended with a special moment as the entire Canucks team shook Anže Kopitar's hand for the final time in his NHL career. In what has been a frustrating and disappointing campaign, Tuesday's victory was a hard-fought victory that also extended Vancouver's current win streak to three games.
"Well, I'm glad the fans saw a great game," said Adam Foote post-game. "But you know, we just went out, the guys are feeling good about themselves and playing as a team. As you saw again, fighting for each other. You know that was a big game for LA to get, trying to get the home ice and potentially not play, you know who. Well, you guys saw what I liked."
As for DeBrusk, he spoke about the challenges at home this season, saying, "It's been a tough go, especially for the fans. I think that the biggest thing I've noticed is how seats are still pretty much packed, and it's a good crowd every single night. So, you know, it's a small consolation, but especially on fan appreciation night. Guys are talking about it. It is on our minds. And obviously it went the distance, so it was nice to get that one and hear the crowd for the last time this year.
The Canucks were able to skate away with a win largely thanks to Lankinen's play. He stopped all 13 of 15 shots he faced in the second before going a perfect 15-for-15 in the third. With the win, Lankinen also pushes his personal win streak to three games as he picked up his 91st career victory.
One player who deserves some praise for his performance is Aatu Räty. The 23-year-old was dominant in the faceoff dot, as he went 17 for 21 on the night. Räty's ability to win draws virtually anywhere ice has become a useful skill that should help him secure a full-time spot next season.
In the end, Tuesday was a successful night for the organization. The victory featured some impressive performances from young players as well as a rare win at Rogers Arena. Tuesday was also another example of the new culture within the group, as players continued to stand up for one another.
Stats and Facts:
- Filip Hronek wins 2025-26 Cyclone Taylor Trophy
- Filip Hronek wins 2025-26 Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy
- Zeev Buium wins 2025-26 Pavel Bure Award
- Drew O'Connor wins 2025-26 Fred J. Hume Award
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
9:21- VAN: Elias Pettersson (3) from Kirill Kudryavtsev and Marco Rossi
17:15- LAK: Quinton Byfield (23) from Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore
2nd Period:
00:52- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (22) from Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek (PPG)
1:04- LAK: Adrian Kempe (36) from Anže Kopitar and Artemi Panarin
2:17- LAK: Alex Laferriere (21) from Drew Doughty and Quinton Byfield
9:20- VAN: Zeev Buium (6) from Nils Höglander and Elias Pettersson
3rd Period:
No Scoring
Overtime:
2:58- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (23) from Elias Pettersson and Tom Willander
Up Next:
The Canucks will wrap up their season on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers. This season, Vancouver has beaten Edmonton just once in three attempts. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.
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