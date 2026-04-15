Canucks Salute Fans With 4-3 Overtime Victory Over The Kings

As for DeBrusk, he spoke about the challenges at home this season, saying, "It's been a tough go, especially for the fans. I think that the biggest thing I've noticed is how seats are still pretty much packed, and it's a good crowd every single night. So, you know, it's a small consolation, but especially on fan appreciation night. Guys are talking about it. It is on our minds. And obviously it went the distance, so it was nice to get that one and hear the crowd for the last time this year.