Filip Hronek Named Canucks MVP For 2025–26 Season

Both on and off-the-ice, Hronek has taken on an expanded role as both a player and leader since the Hughes trade in December. The defenceman is currently second on the Canucks in points with eight goals, 41 assists, and 49 points, the latter of which is a new career high. Not only has he also been more present in public appearances, such as doing more media availabilities, he also wears an ‘A’ for the team.