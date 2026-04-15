Filip Hronek Named Canucks MVP For 2025–26 Season

Hronek has been voted the Canucks' 2025-26 season MVP by the fans.
Shortly after being announced as the Vancouver Canucks’ best defenceman for the 2025–26 season, Filip Hronek has won the Cyclone Taylor Trophy for team MVP this season, as voted on by the fans. Hronek becomes the second defenceman to win the award in the past two seasons, as former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes won the award last year.
Both on and off-the-ice, Hronek has taken on an expanded role as both a player and leader since the Hughes trade in December. The defenceman is currently second on the Canucks in points with eight goals, 41 assists, and 49 points, the latter of which is a new career high. Not only has he also been more present in public appearances, such as doing more media availabilities, he also wears an ‘A’ for the team.
Hronek continues the now five-year streak of the Cyclone Taylor Trophy being given to a player who has never won the award before. Prior to Hronek’s win, Hughes (2025), J.T. Miller (2024), Elias Pettersson (2023), and Thatcher Demko (2022) were named team MVPs in each season. Jacob Markström took the award home twice (2019, 2020) before that, while former Canucks captain Bo Horvat has also won it twice (2017, 2021).
With the win, Hronek becomes only the second defenceman in franchise history to be named season-MVP.
Last 10 Winners:
2024-25: Quinn Hughes
2023-24: J.T. Miller
2022-23: Eias Pettersson
2021-22: Thatcher Demko
2020-21: Bo Horvat
2019-20: Jacob Markström
2018-19: Jacob Markström
2017-18: Brock Boeser
2016-17: Bo Horvat
2015-16: Daniel Sedin
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