Zeev Buium Named Canucks Most Exciting Player For 2025-26

Zeem Buium has won the 2025-26 Pavel Bure Most Exciting Player Award.
Zeev Buium has won the 2025-26 Pavel Bure Most Exciting Player Award. The annual award is voted on by fans and presented to the Vancouver Canucks' most exciting player. The award is named after Pavel Bure, who was voted the team's most exciting player five times during his career.
Buium has made quite the impact since being acquired in December. The 20-year-old has nine points in 43 games and is averaging 20:12 a night. Over the entire season, Buium has played 74 games and sits third among rookie defenders with 25 points.
Last 10 Winners:
2024-25: Quinn Hughes
2023-24: J.T. Miller
2022-23: Andrei Kuzmenko
2021-22: J.T. Miller
2020-21: Nils Höglander
2019-20: Elias Pettersson
2018-19: Elias Pettersson
2017-18: Brock Boeser
2016-17: Bo Horvat
2015-16: Bo Horvat
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