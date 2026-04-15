Drew O'Connor Named Canucks Unsung Hero For 2025-26

Drew O'Connor has won the 2025-26 Fred J. Hume Award.
Drew O'Connor has won the 2025-26 Fred J. Hume Award. The annual award is voted on by the fans and awarded to the team's unsung hero. The Fred J. Hume Award is named after Fred J. Hume, who was the former mayor of Vancouver and owner of the Canucks.
O'Connor is having one of the most productive seasons of his career. He has already set a new career high with 17 goals, while his 29 points rank seventh on the team. O'Connor has also played 81 games this year and is looking for his second straight season without missing a game.
Last 10 Winners:
2024-25: Kiefer Sherwood
2023-24: Dakota Joshua
2022-23: Dakota Joshua
2021-22: Luke Schenn
2020-21: Tyler Motte
2019-20: J.T. Miller
2018-19: Antoine Roussel
2017-18: Derek Dorsett
2016-17: Markus Granlund
2015-16: Jannik Hansen
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