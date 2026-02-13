Hronek Pots Two Assists In Czechia's First Win, Finland Bests Sweden: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

After a massive loss to Canada yesterday, Filip Hronek, David Kämpf, and Czechia notched their first win of the tournament with a 6–3 win against France today. Despite the three-goal differential and 38–12 shot count favouring Czechia, this game was a little closer than some may think. France actually held the lead for part of the second period after scoring three goals unanswered, though ultimately, Czechia was able to fire up the engine and seal the win.