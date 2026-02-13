Looking Back At The Canucks Performances From The 4 Nations Faceoff

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now underway, the 4 Nations Faceoff provided both the NHL and international teams with a good gauge of who they should bring with them to the biggest stage in the world. Not just that, but it also showed that there’s still a big helping of international interest in best-on-best hockey despite NHLers not being present at the Olympics for over 10 years. Fans can expect to see even more international NHL competition when the World Cup of Hockey returns in February 2028, allowing for more than just the four nations to compete.