'It's Something We've Got To Get Out Of Our Culture': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks After 11th-Straight Loss

"We talked about it. We talked about it over, and over, and over. It's very simple, the analytics and the results, it's normal when things don't go your way, we've been so resilient all year, and it keeps coming, an injury here, this and that, and then, you know? But even without this season, I really found with the group, even guys that aren't here anymore, when it didn't go their way [...] their frustration came in play, had bad changes, or slammed a gate, and the other teams are pretty bright, and they can see that. You give them the juice, you give them the energy. If you have a bad change, and our group has to defend coming on, and they don't have the juice to go on offence. So it all snowballs. We don't do it. We didn't do it a lot start the season. It's lingering back, and we're going to stop it. We can't do it to ourselves."