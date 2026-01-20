'It's Something We've Got To Get Out Of Our Culture': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks After 11th-Straight Loss

The Vancouver Canucks have officially registered their 11th-straight loss after their 4-3 defeat against the New York Islanders tonight, setting a new franchise record for the longest win streak in club history. When discussing his team's performance tonight, particularly the recent culture established by Vancouver's more-senior players, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote did not mince his words.
"Well, there's a lot of positives, and they've been doing a great job leading. But getting to the second period again, our veterans are the ones that feel defeated first. It's been going on here for a few years. We get off our game, we get frustrated, and we overcomplicate it. Slamming the gate and things like that, it's something we've got to get out of our culture. Our culture is not going to be that anymore, and it just gets us off our game, slightly off our game plan, and for just a little bit too long, and allows other teams get a little bit of energy and come back in the game. It's something we've got to stop."
This is not the first time the Canucks have allowed a game to slip out from them after putting in a good first-period effort. One only needs to look at Saturday night's 6-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers to see how a couple of misplays can derail the Canucks' entire game-plan.
"I've been watching this for too long to say like, we've got to stop burning ourselves by getting frustrated. We've got to stay with the plan. The plans working. It's our vets, and they've gotta hang in there."
When asked about how Vancouver can work to fix this issue, Foote gave a response that notes how the problem dates back to past players within the organization.
"We talked about it. We talked about it over, and over, and over. It's very simple, the analytics and the results, it's normal when things don't go your way, we've been so resilient all year, and it keeps coming, an injury here, this and that, and then, you know? But even without this season, I really found with the group, even guys that aren't here anymore, when it didn't go their way [...] their frustration came in play, had bad changes, or slammed a gate, and the other teams are pretty bright, and they can see that. You give them the juice, you give them the energy. If you have a bad change, and our group has to defend coming on, and they don't have the juice to go on offence. So it all snowballs. We don't do it. We didn't do it a lot start the season. It's lingering back, and we're going to stop it. We can't do it to ourselves."
Vancouver's next game takes place on Wednesday when the Canucks take on the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
