Canucks’ Forbort Likely Done For The Season, Rossi Projected To Return After Olympics

Only a couple of hours after making their second big trade of the season, the Vancouver Canucks have revealed even more unfortunate news. According to Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin, the team could be without two key players for at least another month.
The first piece of news is that Derek Forbort looks likely to be out for the rest of the season. The defenceman played in two games this season before taking a maintenance day and has yet to return since then. Allvin specified that Forbort faced a setback to a previous injury.
"It's sad because it's more-so a setback to a previous injury and when we took him out, honestly, it was just for a day to rest and then he ended up having an injection and that flared up and he's been trying. There's a small chance he might be back but I don't count on it for now."
The next player who could be out for awhile is Marco Rossi, who started 2026 with an injury and has been out since then. Allvin noted that while Rossi has resumed skating, the team does not expect him back until after the Olympics.
"When we traded [for] him he had an injury, and it's a lower body injury. At this point too you want to be a little bit cautious and not forcing him back," Allvin said. "I would imagine that if he's not ready prior to the break he will be back right after the break there."
Also per Allvin, Thatcher Demko remains under evaluation and is still awaiting more tests.
"I think they're taking opinions from other resources around the world to see where his status is and what needs to be done or not. I'm sure we'll know more here hopefully by the end of the week."
Vancouver resumes their eight-game homestand tonight against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
