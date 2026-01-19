Kiefer Sherwood Reflects On Time With The Canucks Following Trade To The Sharks

After weeks of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks have traded Kiefer Sherwood. The 30-year-old is off to the San Jose Sharks, with the Canucks receiving two second-round picks and defenceman Cole Clayton. The trade ends a 122-game tenure for Sherwood, and in just a year and a half, he became a fan favourite in Vancouver.
With the Canucks entering a rebuild, trading Sherwood became inevitable. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is going to receive a massive raise in the off-season. In talking to the media after the trade, Sherwood spoke about his time with the organization and how appreciative he is of the Canucks for the opportunities they gave him.
"I was obviously a little caught off guard," said Sherwood. "I just was bag skating, so then got off and was told, obviously. First and foremost, I'm really thankful for everything that the city and this organization has given me. And I know they say you earn it, but you got to have the opportunity. And, you know, as a guy that has been a late bloomer, everything I could have hoped for and more, and this is really a special place to play. And that's the hard part at times about the business, is you get attached to certain cities and communities. And I feel like this city and place to play in this organization, they do things the right way. They really live and breathe hockey. And I think that's why that passion has been so, it's been a mutual respect and appreciation. I wish obviously nothing but the best for this organization moving forward. And I know, no matter what people feel like, the organization is going to benefit from this, but the picks and whatnot, so I'm just really grateful for everything. And couldn't have asked for more coming into this."
Sherwood signed a two-year deal with Vancouver during the 2024 off-season. Part of the reason the Canucks were so eager to sign him was his performance during the 2024 playoffs, when Vancouver took on the Nashville Predators. Unfortunately, the Canucks did not have the opportunity to see what it would be like to have Sherwood in the post-season, as they could not secure a playoff spot last season.
"I just told Patrik (Allvin) and Jim (Rutherford) that, you know, I wanted nothing more signing here than to make the playoffs. And I know the city how much it means to them and craves it. And the playoffs are a special time for every team, but it's different here, and hopefully it's sooner rather than later, and sometimes you just got to trust the process as a player. I think it's, you know, the other part of it too is, there's so many great connections, and they're in the locker room, and I think that's the hard part, is I have so many brothers for life and so many great guys that I'm going to miss. So I would never, ever close any doors in life, but I'm just grateful for everything, and I wish nothing but the best for the people in the city of Vancouver."
The 2025-26 season has not been easy for anyone in the organization. The Canucks sit at the bottom of the standings and, as of writing, have lost 10 straight games. Despite the losses, Sherwood was always a player who provided energy, whether through physical play or his ability to score big goals.
"As a competitor, you always get frustrated after every loss. So of course, there's frustration, but that's life. There's things that you have to control, and there's so many things that happen outside of our control, and the things that we were dealt as a team and the adversity over the past two years that are out of our control. Sometimes it's not what happens, but it's how you respond. And I think that's a big lesson that the organization's moving forward for, and I know that they're in a better spot, hopefully now, than they were when I came in. So, yeah, I'm really grateful and appreciative, and just want to tell everyone that I really love my time here and wish them the best moving forward."
Based on his answers, it is clear that Sherwood loved playing in Vancouver. During his 122 games, he scored 36 goals, while his 672 hits rank sixth all-time in franchise history. Unlike with some players in the past, it appears that Sherwood did not want to leave but understood that a trade was the best option, not just for himself but also for the organization.
"There was definitely an attachment to the city. I think the hard part is the person, the player. Sometimes you know separate, right, like so as a person, I have nothing but great memories and something that you know me and my wife are expecting, and maybe telling her, our daughter, all the great times that we had here, and showing her some great memories. And just, yeah, I just leave with, I guess, my head held high, and nothing but just appreciative."
The question revolving around Sherwood now is whether he will be healthy when the Sharks visit Rogers Arena on January 27. Even if he isn't, there is a good chance that he will travel with the team and receive a standing ovation later this month. Ultimately, fans will reflect on Sherwood's short time with the Canucks positively, as his work ethic was on full display every game.
