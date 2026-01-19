Kiefer Sherwood Reflects On Time With The Canucks Following Trade To The Sharks

"I was obviously a little caught off guard," said Sherwood. "I just was bag skating, so then got off and was told, obviously. First and foremost, I'm really thankful for everything that the city and this organization has given me. And I know they say you earn it, but you got to have the opportunity. And, you know, as a guy that has been a late bloomer, everything I could have hoped for and more, and this is really a special place to play. And that's the hard part at times about the business, is you get attached to certain cities and communities. And I feel like this city and place to play in this organization, they do things the right way. They really live and breathe hockey. And I think that's why that passion has been so, it's been a mutual respect and appreciation. I wish obviously nothing but the best for this organization moving forward. And I know, no matter what people feel like, the organization is going to benefit from this, but the picks and whatnot, so I'm just really grateful for everything. And couldn't have asked for more coming into this."