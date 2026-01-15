Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Lineup Notes: Bains, Willander Draw In As Canucks Take On The Blue Jackets cover image

Lineup Notes: Bains, Willander Draw In As Canucks Take On The Blue Jackets

Adam Kierszenblat
2h
Partner
215Members·3.7KPosts
AdamKierszenblat@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Adam Kierszenblat
2h
Updated at Jan 15, 2026, 18:48
Partner

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their six-game road trip on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vancouver has gone 0-5-0 to start the road trip and is looking to avoid a ninth-straight loss. Here are the lineup notes for January 15, 2026. 

Up front, Arshdeep Bains will return to the NHL lineup for the first time in over a month. This season, Bains has played 26 games with Vancouver, recording one goal and five points. Bains will be replacing Nils Höglander, who has zero points in 13 games. 

As for the blue line, Tom Willander will replace Pierre-Olivier Joseph on Thursday. Just like other young defensemen have been this season, the 20-year-old was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, but returns after one game in the press box. This season, Willander has played in 35 games, where he has scored twice and recorded 12 points. 

Lastly, Kevin Lankinen is the projected starter for Thursday night. The 30-year-old will be making his 22nd start of the season and has posted a record of 6-12-4. Lankinen has had plenty of success against the Blue Jackets in his career, posting a 9-3-1 record with a save percentage of .912 over 14 games. 

Nov 5, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains (13) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesNov 5, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains (13) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson
O’Connor-Sasson-Boeser
Öhgren-Kämpf-Garland
Bains-Räty-Kane

Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
Willander-Mancini

Lankinen
Tolopilo

Game Information:&nbsp;

Start time: 4:00 pm PT 

Venue: Nationwide Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

What’s Going On With Canucks Forward Nils Höglander?

Jim Rutherford Unsure Of Long-Term Future With The Canucks

Canucks Alumni Revealed For 2026 Shorsey Classic

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Game Day
2