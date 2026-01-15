Lineup Notes: Bains, Willander Draw In As Canucks Take On The Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their six-game road trip on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vancouver has gone 0-5-0 to start the road trip and is looking to avoid a ninth-straight loss. Here are the lineup notes for January 15, 2026.
Up front, Arshdeep Bains will return to the NHL lineup for the first time in over a month. This season, Bains has played 26 games with Vancouver, recording one goal and five points. Bains will be replacing Nils Höglander, who has zero points in 13 games.
As for the blue line, Tom Willander will replace Pierre-Olivier Joseph on Thursday. Just like other young defensemen have been this season, the 20-year-old was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, but returns after one game in the press box. This season, Willander has played in 35 games, where he has scored twice and recorded 12 points.
Lastly, Kevin Lankinen is the projected starter for Thursday night. The 30-year-old will be making his 22nd start of the season and has posted a record of 6-12-4. Lankinen has had plenty of success against the Blue Jackets in his career, posting a 9-3-1 record with a save percentage of .912 over 14 games.
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson
O’Connor-Sasson-Boeser
Öhgren-Kämpf-Garland
Bains-Räty-Kane
Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
Willander-Mancini
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Nationwide Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
