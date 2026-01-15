Jim Rutherford Unsure Of Long-Term Future With The Canucks

While Wednesday served as an off day for the Vancouver Canucks, Jim Rutherford was busy as he spoke to two local news outlets. In both articles, Rutherford discussed the team's current state, as well as detailed a rebuild plan for the next few years. In talking with Gary Mason of "The Globe and Mail", Rutherford also revelaed that his just like some of the players, his long-term future with the organization is unknown.
In Mason's article, Rutherford was quoted as saying, "Eventually I will have to do what's best for my family but also what’s best for the Canucks," Rutherford told me. "I'm committed to this rebuild. I’m committed to this job today and as long as I’m here." Mason also mentioned that Rutherford plans to remain the President of Hockey Operations for the 2026-27 campaign, but is unsure what will happen after next season.
Rutherford, who will turn 77 next month, signed a three-year extension with the organization on January 19, 2024. His current deal expires at the end of the 2026-27 season. Rutherford was hired by Vancouver in December 2021 and has overseen the organization, with 2025-26 marking his fifth full season with the Canucks.
Another interesting note in Mason's article was Rutherford's thoughts on Head Coach Adam Foote. Mason wrote, "Asked whether he thought rookie head coach Adam Foote was doing a good job behind the bench, Rutherford gave him a vote of confidence. Given the injuries the team has incurred, Foote is doing about as good a job as you can under the circumstances, he said." Vancouver currently ranks 32nd in the NHL with a record of 16-25-5 through 46 games.
