Jim Rutherford Unsure Of Long-Term Future With The Canucks

In Mason's article, Rutherford was quoted as saying, "Eventually I will have to do what's best for my family but also what’s best for the Canucks," Rutherford told me. "I'm committed to this rebuild. I’m committed to this job today and as long as I’m here." Mason also mentioned that Rutherford plans to remain the President of Hockey Operations for the 2026-27 campaign, but is unsure what will happen after next season.