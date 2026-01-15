What’s Going On With Canucks Forward Nils Höglander?

Here’s the thing with Höglander — in most cases, he’s been able to put up points early on in his season, only to either play his way out of solid minutes or be taken out of the lineup due to defensive woes. Throughout the seasons, consistency on all sides of the ice has made itself a key talking point when it comes to his play, even if the offence has been there. This season, the offence hasn’t quite made itself present; but as a whole, Höglander has been one of the Canucks’ most consistent energy players throughout a dismal start to January.