Canucks Alumni Revealed For 2026 Shorsey Classic

The 2026 Shorsey Classic will be travelling to Rogers Arena on January 26. This event features members of the TV show "Shoresy" battling Vancouver Canucks alumni, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local charities. As per the website, cast members from the show who will be playing for Team Shorsey are Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Ryan McDonnell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney).
With the event less than two weeks away, the Canucks alumni team has been revealed. Vancouver's group will feature plenty of familiar names as well as a couple of Hall of Famers. Below is the list that was posted on Wednesday via Instagram:
Tickets for the event can be found on Ticketmaster. As of writing, the cheapest ticket available is listed at $50.80, while specialized packages are also available for sale. More information about the game can be found on the events website.
