Canucks Alumni Revealed For 2026 Shorsey Classic

Canucks Alumni Revealed For 2026 Shorsey Classic

11m
Updated at Jan 15, 2026, 00:31
The 2026 Shorsey Classic will take place in Vancouver on January 26.

The 2026 Shorsey Classic will be travelling to Rogers Arena on January 26. This event features members of the TV show "Shoresy" battling Vancouver Canucks alumni, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local charities. As per the website, cast members from the show who will be playing for Team Shorsey are Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Ryan McDonnell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney). 

With the event less than two weeks away, the Canucks alumni team has been revealed. Vancouver's group will feature plenty of familiar names as well as a couple of Hall of Famers. Below is the list that was posted on Wednesday via Instagram:

Coaches:

  • Dave Babych
  • Stan Smyl
  • Jyrki Lumme

Skates:

  • Cliff Ronning
  • Chris Higgins
  • Geoff Courtnall
  • Kirk McLean
  • Daniel Sedin
  • Henrik Sedin
  • Greg Adams
  • Eddie Läck
  • Adrian Aucoin
  • Kyle Wellwood
  • Mike Sillinger
  • Nathan LaFayette,
  • Mike Brown
  • Jim Vandermeer
  • Doug Lynch
  • John Craighead
  • Dave Tomlinson
  • Meghan Agosta
  • Chad Brownlee
Jun 20, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin are pictured with the King Clancy award during the 2018 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn ImagesJun 20, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin are pictured with the King Clancy award during the 2018 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tickets for the event can be found on Ticketmaster. As of writing, the cheapest ticket available is listed at $50.80, while specialized packages are also available for sale. More information about the game can be found on the events website

