Lineup Notes: Blueger Returns As Canucks Face The Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Wednesday as they take on the Washington Capitals. Vancouver is losing to snap their losing streak, which has now hit 11 games. Here are the lineup notes for January 21, 2026.
After missing the last three months, Teddy Blueger is set to return to the lineup. The 31-year-old was injured on October 19, which was the last time the Canucks took on the Capitals. Blueger will replace Aatu Räty in the lineup and skate on Vancouver's third line.
As for in net, Kevin Lankinen will get his 24th start of the season. The 30-year-old has faced Washington three times in his career, posting a 2-0-1 record. Lankinen is looking to pick up his first win of 2026 and enters the game having lost six straight.
Kane-Pettersson-DeBrusk
O'Connor-Kämpf-Boeser
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Sasson-Karlsson
E. Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
M. Pettersson-Willander
Lankinen
Patera
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
