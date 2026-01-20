The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks Home Struggles Have Been Historic

The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 season has gone off the rails as they currently sit 32nd in the league. Vancouver's struggles on the ice have led to major changes already, which include trading Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood. Virtually nothing has gone right for the organization, which, as of writing, is also experiencing an 11-game losing streak.
While the Canucks have struggled overall, their record at Rogers Arena has been historically bad. Vancouver is 4-14-3 which is the lowest recorded amount of wins through the first 21 home games of a season in franchise history. The Canucks have also scored only 52 goals at home this year, which is tied for the fourth-lowest total using the same time frame.
As for a positive, Vancouver does not own the record for the lowest win total through a team's first 21 home games in NHL history. That honour belongs to the 1975-76 Washington Capitals, who picked up just one win. This current stretch, however, has rarely been seen in NHL history, as Vancouver's 2025-26 team is the 30th in NHL history to record four or fewer wins in their first 21 home games.
At this rate, the Canucks are well on their way to setting the franchise record for lowest total wins in an 82-game season. The current record is held by the 1998-99 team, which picked up 14 victories in 41 games. With 20 games remaining on the schedule and more trades expected, the 2025-26 team could go down in the history books for the wrong reason.
