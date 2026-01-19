Lineup Notes: Canucks Take On The Islanders In First Game Since Trading Sherwood

The Vancouver Canucks continue their eight-game homestand on Monday with a matchup against the New York Islanders. Vancouver comes into this game having lost their last 10 and will be looking to avoid a historic 11th straight loss. Here are the lineup notes for January 19, 2026.
During morning skate, the Canucks announced that they had traded Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks. In return for the reigning NHL hit king, Vancouver received two second-round picks and defenceman Cole Clayton. Sherwood is currently injured and may not be ready to return in time for when the Sharks visit the Canucks later this month.
As for the starting goaltender, that will be Kevin Lankinen. Monday will be his 23rd start of the season, with the 30-year-old posting a record of 6-13-4. Lankinen has played the Islanders three times in his career and has posted a 1-2-0 record.
Lastly, Teddy Blueger most likely will not play on Monday. Head Coach Adam Foote didn't completely rule him out, but it appears his return will have to wait. Blueger has been out since October 19 and has only played two games this season.
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Boeser
Kane-Kampf-O’Connor
Öhgren-Räty-Garland
Höglander-Sasson-Karlsson
M. Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
E. Pettersson-Willander
Lankinen
Patera
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
